Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall MP, joined Welsh Labour's candidate for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes, and Welsh Labour Leader, Vaughan Gething, on Chepstow’s high street for Labour's Small Business Saturday Campaign Day. Kendall, Fookes and Gething visited two independent businesses, Toytastik Toy Shop and Chepstow Books and Gifts, and met with business owners on St Mary's Street in Chepstow. They spoke about Labour's plan for small businesses, which includes ensuring economic stability, removing exporting barriers, lowering energy bills with Great British Energy and rolling out banking hubs in towns to guarantee face-to-face banking in every community. In Wales, the Welsh Government supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the flagship Business Wales service. It is also focused on increasing footfall on high streets with a Town Centre First approach and administering permanent rates relief for eligible small businesses. Furthermore, the Welsh Government is also investing £100m in the Transforming Towns programme, supporting the development of a register of empty buildings and helping small businesses move into vacant shops. Owner of Chepstow Books and Gifts, Matt Taylor, said, "I was delighted to meet Liz Kendall MP, Vaughan Gething MS and Catherine Fookes this weekend to discuss Labour's priorities for small businesses, bookshops and the high street." Liz Kendall, MP for Leicester West, said, "It was a pleasure to join Catherine Fookes in Monmouthshire this weekend and visit some wonderful businesses and speak with business owners in Chepstow. A UK Labour Government, working with your Welsh Labour Government, will deliver the environment you need to thrive: a strong economy, policy certainty and investment in people and places." Catherine Fookes said, "Chepstow is one of the many towns in Monmouthshire with vibrant independent businesses. As your MP for Monmouthshire, I would strongly advocate for our businesses and the growth of our local economy. Businesses in Monmouthshire have been badly let down by the Conservatives and their chaos. They deserve a UK Government that offers them the support and assurance they need to thrive, and only Labour will deliver that."