It was great to see so many people attend the Annual Parish Meeting last week with more than 50 local residents in the room as well as a few of you online for our first ever hybrid meeting.
These meetings provide a platform to both reflect on the previous year while giving residents the opportunity to raise issues of concern they’d like us to investigate over the coming weeks and months.
There were certainly some interesting points raised that will require some thought and attention.
Our guest speaker for the evening was Linda Wilcox from HALC (Herefordshire Association of Local Councils) who explained the responsibilities of local councils and councillors while encouraging anyone who had ever thought of standing for the Town/Parish Council to hurry up and put their name forward as nominations are now open for the local elections in May.
Becoming a local councillor was never something I’d considered until I was asked, and while I wouldn’t exactly describe it as a Damascene moment I realise now that if you genuinely want to see positive change in the community it’s up to all of us to do something about it.
One way of doing this is through local government.
So with this in mind I’ve decided to stand again for another term as a Town Councillor and will also be throwing my hat into the ring as a potential County Councillor for Ross East ward.
It’s critical we have strong representation for Ross at County level as all too often I know many of you feel major decisions and investment revolve around Hereford with the needs and priorities of our market towns sadly side-lined.
If you see me on your door-step over the coming weeks be kind!
A couple of days after the local elections there is an opportunity for a real celebration with the Bank Holiday weekend for the Coronation.
I know many of you are already planning street parties, and I will do my best to get along to as many as I can, but if you fancy something a bit different I’m organising a Charity Ball at the Rowing Club on Saturday May 6.
There will be a prosecco reception followed by good food and entertainment with all proceeds going to Ross Community Development Trust … you can get tickets by calling the Town Council office.
Hope to see you there!