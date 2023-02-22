Monmouth Town Council is set to meet next week (Monday, February 27) to discuss and deliberate on several key agenda items, including co-option of councillors, approval of payments and budgets, and the Vauxhall Fields transfer from Monmouthshire County Council to the town council for the benefit of a charitable trust.

Among the highlights of the agenda are proposals to submit a grant application to the Heritage Lottery Fund for the Henry V Centenary Event, funding a contribution towards the costs of painting the Wyesham underpass, and making a recommendation to Monmouthshire County Council to join the Monmouth markets and have one single location in Agincourt Square.

Other key items up for discussion include the Disaster Recovery Plan and the Events Management Plan, both of which will be considered in accordance with the Finance and Governance Toolkit.

Also on the agenda are updates from several outside bodies, including ACE Monmouth, the Chamber of Trade and Commerce, and Sight Cymru.

The meeting will be chaired by the Mayor Alice Fletcher, who will provide an update on the latest developments in the town. The date of the next meeting will also be announced during the event.

Members of the public are invited to attend and ask questions, though they are required to email their request in by the Friday prior to the meeting. Some items will be discussed in private, with members of the press and public excluded from the meeting on the grounds of confidentiality.