I regard the post of Mayor as crucial to ensuring the smooth and effective running of the Council. For, part of my responsibilities is still to Chair the affairs of the Council. With the support of other Cllrs and the excellent team of staff we have in the office, I would hope that we can build on the good work of the previous Council and continue to invest in the town for the benefit of residents and businesses alike. A good example of that previous investment is the new cleansing operative we now employ for keeping the town centre tidy.