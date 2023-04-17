The Government and Cabinet Office estimate that between 2 per cent and 6 per cent of voters will not have a suitable form of ID. In Herefordshire, this could amount to 2,940 to 8,820 electors. To ensure that these individuals can vote, Electoral Registration Officers will issue free ‘Voter Authority Certificates’ to electors who do not possess any of the acceptable ID. The deadline to apply for a voter authority certificate is 5 pm on Tuesday, 25th April 2023.