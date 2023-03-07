Ross Town Council’s Community Markets and Tourism (CMT) Committee has had several successful projects over the past 12 months.
As part of the mayor’s report to the Ross-on-Wye Parish AGM, Cllr Ed O’Driscoll said that Jubilee celebrations were very successful, with 17 groups receiving money for street parties, and a major public event at the bandstand with the Pasadena Roof Orchestra.
A new Town Map was commissioned, and new boards were installed around the town with an exceptionally positive response to the design. Arts Council funding secured by the tourism manager meant that the town was able to hold the second Equinox Festival.
External funding was secured to purchase new Christmas Hedgehog lights which were well received, with plans in place to increase the number of hedgehogs for Christmas 2023.
The Bands in the Park series of concerts proved exceptionally popular, with the Proms in the Park afternoon attracting a very large crowd. These free events have definitely become something of a tradition and will continue this year, he said.
External funding also enabled the purchase and installation of new Digital Tourist Information Points that will enable visitors to see all the many exciting things Ross has to offer.
Funding also enabled the extension of the Museum without Walls trail with four new exhibits.
The Christmas Fayre was the most successful to date, with 70 stall holders and the biggest crowd the town has ever had for the event. Plans are well underway to build on last year, and the council hopes to have around 100 stalls this time around.