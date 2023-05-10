I would like to thank everyone who voted in the Ross West elections and in particular to those of you who supported my re-election to the County and Town Councils. There are significant challenges facing us over the next four years, not least the perilous state of the County finances caused by years of austerity and swingeing cuts, but also the poor use of the remaining funds raised directly from Council taxpayers. As with the previous four years, I will continue to fight for Ross to get its fair share of whatever resources might be available County wide and to deal proficiently with any issue that any of you might raise with me.