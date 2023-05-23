The question on a lot of people’s lips is how the Lib Dems are going to use their political clout as the second largest party. Having been spurned by their previous governmental coalition as well as facing substantial disagreements on current policies and issues, the Lib Dems are unlikely to rush into any kind of partnership; and their outspoken criticisms of the previous administration - the Independent Green Alliance - of being financially irresponsible, as well as rifts within the coalition itself make them unappetizing bedfellows.