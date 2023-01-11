A BOOKSELLER says the new Prince Harry biography is selling steadily, but is no match for the other ‘Harry’.
New Harry Potter books by locally raised author JK Rowling sparked a book buying frenzy at Chepstow Books in the past, flying out of the door as fast as the wizard on his broomstick.
It is thought the writer used to buy books from the shop when she grew up in Tutshill and attended Wyedean School, and later used the store and the surrounding streets as inspiration in her blockbuster series.
Matthew Taylor of Chepstow Books said: “There have been steady sales (of Spare), with some interest but not as busy as when Harry Potter was released and that’s a different Harry.”
But he said it was “exciting” to have a big book release in January, as most major books were usually released in the autumn.
Every sale of Prince Harry’s “unflinching memoir” by the store supports independent bookshops.