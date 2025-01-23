SEVERAL garden power tools that were stolen from a property in Bracelands Drive, Coleford on the evening of January 22, have been returned to the owner.
A member of the community discovered the power tools in woodlands close to the address, and along with police, successfully returned them.
Police said the Coleford Neighbourhood Team has been out this morning (January 23) conducting house to house enquiries and checking CCTV.
It was also reported that a member of the public saw two suspicious people with their faces covered and hoods up, in the area of Grove Road, Berry Hill, Coleford at approximately 6.30pm, January 22. However, police said it is unclear whether the two people are related to the burglary.