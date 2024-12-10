A RECENT study found the price of festive-favourite treat mince pies has increased 44 per cent in four years.
An investigation by the money team at Compare the Market also revealed grocery prices soared by 42% over the past decade. Compare the Market then recorded the prices of common festive items from a well-known supermarket chain in the UK and compared them to their prices in 2020.
The team found a pack of six mince pies in 2020 were priced at 87 pence, but in 2024 the price jumped to £1.25. Another Christmas favourite, Christmas puddings, rose from £2 to £3.25 - a rise of 63 per cent.
To help shoppers budget effectively for groceries this festive season, the money team at Compare the Market provided some tips.
A spokesperson said: “Before heading out for a food shop, take some time to plan. This will help you avoid impulse buys and ensure you only purchase what you need. Write down a list of all the ingredients you need for your planned meals, and try to stick to it as closely as possible while shopping.
“Knowing your budget is key. Decide on a realistic amount you can allocate to groceries. Leftovers can be a great way to make your grocery budget stretch further. Try to plan meals with ingredients that can be repurposed for lunch or another dinner.
More advice for how to budget effectively can be accessed with the Citizens Advice team. Your nearest advisors are in Ow Bist, Forest Community Space, Cinderford. You can also contact the team by telephone on 0808 189 6280 or email [email protected].