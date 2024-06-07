Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal has performed the official opening of the Forest of Dean Community Hospital.
The building, which has been operational since May, provides inpatient beds, a Minor Injury and Illness Unit, an outpatient department and more, including space for community teams supporting people across the district.
The opening is the culmination of more than a decade of consultation and planning, to provide a purpose built, modern facility to replace the two former Forest hospitals and meet the needs of the local community now and in the future.
Trust Chief Executive Douglas Blair said: “We were delighted when The Princess Royal accepted our invitation to perform the official opening and visit our new hospital. The event also served as a thank you to all the colleagues – both current and former – who have been involved in bringing the new hospital to fruition and providing the first class facilities we now have, which mean we are better able to support the people we care for both now and for decades to come.”