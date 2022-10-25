Supported housing tenants in Forest of Dean paying £190 more rent per month than national average
Supported housing in the Forest of Dean costs £190 more a month to rent than the national average, new figures have revealed.
The Regulator for Social Housing recorded data for 4,400,000 social housing residences across England over the past year, tracking the rent paid to its registered providers, which are made up of a mix of private providers and local authorities.
The majority of the social housing in the period (83 per cent) was ‘general needs housing’, which is housing for families, couples or singles who cannot afford to live elsewhere, while 11 percent was ‘supported housing’ - accommodation that also provides support for vulnerable people such as those with disabilities - and five per cent was low cost home ownership (LCHO), which helps first-time buyers to get on the property ladder.
Over the year, rents increased, with England’s average ‘supported housing’ gross weekly rates rising to £169.19, up from £167.56.
In the Forest of Dean, tenants were paying on average £215.09 per week - £47.53 more a week than the national average, working out at approximately £190.12 more each per month.
However, the national average gross rent for ‘general needs housing’ in the Forest of Dean was lower than England’s average of £136.29 - with the area’s figures settling at £118.63, costing tenants £17.66 less per week.
Will Perry, Director of Strategy at RSH, said: “The data from the 2021/22 Statistical Data Return and Local Authority Data Return show the impact of Covid-19 restrictions ending, with greater levels of development and acquisition activity in the period.
“There is a wealth of data in this year’s returns, which will be of use to anyone interested in social housing in England.
“It also underlines how good quality data is essential for providers making difficult decisions about future investment in the current economic climate.”
