THE Forest of Dean District Council (FODDC) has prosecuted a local resident for offences relating to the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.
Appearing at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Monday the 24 June 2024, Michael Panting was ordered to pay £3750 in fines and costs after pleading guilty of failing to comply with an enforcement notice.
The prosecution was brought by Forest of Dean District Council’s Planning Enforcement Team with the assistance of the Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit. After an enforcement notice was issued in 2020, a public enquiry was held in 2021 after the notice was appealed. This appeal was dismissed, and the notice upheld with amendments by the planning inspectorate.
The main requirement was to remove the static caravan on site and cease the use of the land for leisure use and to restore the land to its previous condition before the breach took place.
The prosecution was undertaken by Forest of Dean District Council’s Legal Services team working with the Council’s Planning Enforcement Team and Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit (CFEU).
Members of the public can contact the council with any concerns about Planning via email [email protected] or the CFEU by email at [email protected]