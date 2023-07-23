CONSERVATIVE politicians are urging the Labour-run Monmouthshire County Council to ensure residents have the chance to be heard in a consultation on gypsy and traveller pitches.
A public meeting has been called for this afternoon at Buckholt Village Hall in Monmouth (4pm, Monday, July 24) to discuss a proposed site at nearby Manson’s Heights, Manson's Lane, where the former isolation hospital once stood.
And more than 100 people packed a public meeting on Thursday night last week at Mitchel Troy to discuss two other sites proposed by the council to meet the legal obligation of the county to provide accommodation requirements for travellers and gypsies by the Welsh Government.
A fourth council-owned site has also been put forward for Magor and Andy.
All councils in Wales have a duty to undertake an assessment every five years and where unmet need for mobile home pitches is identified, the necessary pitch provision needs to be made.
The last assessment adopted by Cabinet was previously undertaken in 2021 and identified that 13 pitches were needed by 2033 “to enable members of the travelling community to be able to build a successful life and gain employment and where children can attend school,” said a spokesman for Monmouthshire County Council (MCC).
“Utilising council owned-land is just one option. Households can identify and suggest land themselves and the council welcomes any possible suggestions from local landowners,” they added.
But concerns have been raised by some MCC councillors that the formal consultation, due to be triggered on 26 July, is to be held over the summer period when many families may be preoccupied with childcare or otherwise unable to fully participate and make their voices heard.
Since the news broke last week, local councillors Richard John and Jayne McKenna have been working with the local community to raise awareness of the plans.
On Thursday night, residents packed out the church in Mitchel Troy for a public meeting.
The community is forming an action committee and has now met with six of the nine councillors due to discuss the proposals in a scrutiny committee on Wednesday.
Friends of the Lower Wye have warned that if the Mitchel Troy sites go ahead they risk adding to the levels of phosphate pollution in the River Trothy and there are concerns that the sewage system will not cope with any additional inflow.
Although the plans have only just been published, the Labour-controlled council has already consulted gypsy and traveller groups on the merits of each individual site.
Raising his concerns, Monmouth MP and Secretary of State for Wales David Davies said: “It makes little sense why the Labour-controlled council wants to hold a consultation in August when some residents may not be able to take part.
“The problem with holding it in August is that swathes of families will be on holiday, meaning their voices will not be heard on this crucial issue.
“It is of fundamental importance that the people of Monmouthshire have their say on the Labour council’s plan because what is being proposed could lead to changes for residents in Monmouth, Mitchel Troy, Magor and Undy.
“The Labour-controlled Monmouthshire County Council needs to ensure a meaningful consultation with residents in these affected communities, so residents are given ample opportunity to have their say.”
Monmouth MS Peter Fox expressed similar concerns.
He said: “It is understood that the consultation will take place over the summer. But many people might be away during that period, which isn’t a very wise move.
“As a former leader of the council, I know from experience that local people must have a say on important matters. And this case example really does speak for itself.
“The Labour-controlled council must heed our concerns and not hold the consultation in August.”
Cllr Richard John, leader of the opposition and ward member for Mitchel Troy and Trellech United, added: “Of course, I understand the council has a moral as well as a statutory responsibility to provide suitable pitches for the gypsy traveller community.
“The two sites in Mitchel Troy, on a narrow country lane and in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, are inappropriate for many reasons and have already been branded unsuitable by the council’s own ecology team.
“The gypsy and traveller community themselves will not want to live immediately behind residential properties in such close proximity to the settled population, in the way that all four of these sites are proposed. I’m disappointed these plans have been drawn up behind closed doors.
“It’s doubtful that any of these sites would be deemed suitable for residential development, so nor should they be suitable for permanent gypsy traveller accommodation. I think the council needs to go back to the drawing board and consider a broader range of sites that would better suit the needs of the gypsy and traveller community and local residents alike.”