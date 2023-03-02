PUBLIC toilets in the Forest that have been vandalised recently could be given some much-needed TLC after the council launched a review.
The Forest Council says that some of its public toilets are being reviewed using funding secured from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
The aim of the review is to identify changes to “increase the accessibility and safety” of the facilities, whilst also reducing antisocial behaviour and vandalism.
The toilets that are part of the review are those at Railway Drive in Coleford, Lewell Street Car Park in Newent and Newerne Street Car Park in Lydney.
Toilets at Heywood Road in Cinderford are also being considered as they have faced “significant” anti-social behaviour and vandalism, which the council says has left visitors uncomfortable using them.
Therefore, the council has decided the Cinderford toilets should be closed whilst the review is taking place.
Mitchedean’s public toilets have also been closed recently as they are undergoing repairs following vandalism, but they are not part of the review.
The issue of the closures was raised at a full Forest Council meeting in February, at which funding for keeping the toilets open was discussed.
Cabinet member for the economy, Bernie O’Neill, said: “As a council we are committed to developing the local economy for residents, businesses and visitors. Public toilets may be a small part of our town centres but they are essential for so many people.
“This SPF-funded review will enable us to understand how we can make improvements to these facilities. Allowing us to create safer and more accessible toilets for our residents and visitors.
“I look forward to seeing the outcomes of the review and the changes which come from it.”
A spokesperson for the council added: “The outcome of the review will lead to modern, safe, dementia friendly and accessible toilets across some of our larger town centres, giving residents and visitors better facilities which are cleaner, safer and less susceptible to vandalism and anti-social behaviour.”