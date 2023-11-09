A Ross-on-Wye pub has gained recognition for the quality and standards of it’s toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023. The Mail Rooms, Wetherspoons pub, on Gloucester Road has been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors. The Loo of the Year Awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK. The inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites around the UK to judge them. They are graded silver, gold, platinum plus or diamond. Unacceptable toilets are not graded at all. The toilets are judged on their decoration, maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management. Manager, Kayleigh Taylor, said: “We are delighted with award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.” The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Mail Rooms have been des