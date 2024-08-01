TWO STAFFORDSHIRE bull terrier puppies have finally found forever homes after being rescued from Birmingham to Gloucestershire.
The two puppies, named Turner and Hooch, were found near a canal in Birmingham by a member of the public and were taken to an RSPCA clinic.
At only a few weeks old, the pair travelled to Gloucestershire, May 29, where they were taken in by the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home (CDCH).
The pair were cared for, received medical attention and enjoyed playtime. After over eight weeks, Hooch and Turner (now named Stan), were adopted and finally found their forever homes.
CDCH provided an update on Stan and his new owner. A spokesperson said: “Stan is settling in wonderfully and has quickly become an integral part of the family. He’s full of energy and curiosity, exploring his new surroundings with enthusiasm.”
Clara, Stan’s adopter, said: “With a wagging tail and a heart full of love, he has already brought so much joy and excitement into our home. We are so grateful to have found Stan, he truly was the missing piece to our puzzle.”
Stan is doing well and enjoys taking part in his favourite activities of sunbathing, eating watermelon, playing with his toys and sleeping. However, he still finds time for cuddles and making new friends.
CDCH could not give a full update on Hooch, but they said he is settled in his forever home. They added: “Separating puppies from their littermates is a normal practice, after about 8 weeks, puppies are ready to bond with their new human families, which is crucial for their development.
“Individual care and separation allowed both puppies to receive the personalised attention, training, and love and health care they deserved.
“We ensured both puppies were happy, healthy, fully health checked and vaccinated before they were rehomed.”
CDCH is a charity that has provided care and support to vulnerable animals in the community for over 80 years. They work across Gloucestershire and support over 1000 animals each year living in the community.
They connect animals with their new forever homes and provide access to veterinary treatment for pets living with financially vulnerable families through subsidised veterinary clinics.