Queen of Countdown’s Dictionary Corner, lexicographer Susie Dent, will be on stage at The Blake Theatre this Saturday.
Only a few tickets remain for Susie Dent: The Secret Lives of Words, her only Welsh date, where audiences will be treated to a journey into the curious, unexpected, and downright surreal origins of the words we use every day.
Susie will retell the adventures that lie hidden within such words as lasagne (involving a chamber pot) and bugbear (a terrorising monster), and explain such oddities as the silent h in ghost and the mysterious disappearance of kempt, gormful, and ruly (and yes, you really can be gruntled).
She will look to the lexicon of the past to fill some of today’s linguistic gaps – such as the frenzied fit of tidying we all do just as guests are about to descend (that’s a scurryfunge). Alongside such forgotten stories audiences will hear Susie’s selection of the funniest moments from her 25 years on Countdown and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, as well as some startling results from eavesdropping on a group of waiters.
Tickets for SUSIE DENT: THE SECRET LIVES OF WORDS on Saturday 21st January at 2pm can be bought online at theblaketheatre.org or by calling 01600 719401.