MEMBERS of the Lydney and District Quiz League held their end-of-season presentation and social evening to round off six months of friendly but competitive quizzing.
During the first part of the evening at The Club in Chepstow on Sunday, March 3 members enjoyed a fun quiz.
It was followed by the presentation of trophies with the title being taken by the Cross Inn A team from Aylburton.
The runners-up trophy went to the Beaufort Hotel from Chepstow.
The end-of-season knockout tournament was won by The Bell team from Redbrook.
The league was reduced from two divisions following the Covid pandemic because of a loss of venues and hence teams.
The League is currently looking for new teams to join them when the new season starts in October.
Quiz matches are held on Sunday evenings starting at 7.30pm from October to March with a break over Christmas and the New Year.
A spokeswoman for the league said: “Teams need a squad of about six people – matches are played between teams of four, but home teams also have to supply a question reader and it’s a good idea to have reserve players – and a venue with a room or quiet corner where matches can be played. “
Venues interested in entering a team or individuals interested in quizzing but currently without a team or venue can contact Sharon Sanderson ([email protected]) for more information.