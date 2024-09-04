NEARLY 50 rafts launched downriver in the 57th annual Monmouth Raft Race, cheered on by hundreds of spectators along the 6.5-mile Wye course to Whitebrook.
Everyone had a splashing good time in the Monmouth Rotary-organised event, with most getting temporarily stuck on the rapid rocks just below the town's old railway bridge and having to wade.
The fleet included pirates, Indians, Minions from Chepstow Rotary, a car, Jammy Dodgers and Waggon Wheels from Cwmbran's Burtons Biscuit factory, a beach party and a giant floating bottle of beer.
Family and friends entry Henson's Heroes from Chepstow and Woodcroft returned for the 15th time - netting the prize once more for most raised for charity in their Blew Beyond fishing trawler, with a £1,900 donation on the day taking them over the £20,000 mark in total.
Neil Henson was on board again with wife Vicky - former Lydney Primrose Hill primary headmistress – having previously made the trip assorted Noah's Ark, Mad Hatter's Tea party, HMS Victory, Hogwarts Express, London bus, Willy Wonka and Space Shuttle rafts.
"We love it," he said. "St David's, the race's main charity, looked after my dad for nine months in 2006-7, and we just want to give something back in his memory while having fun.
"The idea for the trawler came from D Day and Dunkirk and the little boats, and hopefully we'll make it down in one piece."
This time Rapa Nui Raiders from Christchurch in the Forest won best themed raft, despite only making it 200 yards downriver as their giant Easter Island Statue saw them sink like a stone near Wye Bridge.
The Orchard Trust in Lydbrook was the fastest in the pubs and clubs category in 2.19.01.
Rotary spokesperson Norman Williams said: "It all went very well. We were very pleased with the number of spectators at the start and at the Family Festival at the finish.
"Fortunately the forecast rain held off until after the presentation of awards, with Henson’s Heroes handing in the incredible sum of £1,900 in sponsorship money.
"This year the event is raising funds for St David’s Hospice Care, SARA and Rotary."