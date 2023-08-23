RAIL services between Newport and Gloucester were suspended early this morning (Wednesday, August 23) because of a suspected landslip along the Severn Estuary near Lydney.
But on inspection, no issues were identified with the line and services returned to normal at around 8.30am.
The line only reopened last Friday (August 18) after three weeks of works to shore up a stretch of the cliff face near Purton, with the railway having been dogged by landslips in recent years.
Five major landslips on the line have led to closures which have caused disruption for thousands of passengers and freight trains, and Network Rail is investing £25 million to shore up the cliffs to prevent this in the future.
A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said of this morning's incident: "Services were suspended early this morning due to a suspected landslip between Lydney and Gloucester but on inspection no issues were found and the line reopened for normal working at 0835."