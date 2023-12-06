ON a very wet Monday evening, a group of very keen and enthusiastic runners dressed in festive outfits ran the mile-long village of Longhope calling into houses to collect bags of food and toiletries for Newent-based foodbank The Lords Larder.
Whent they returned to Longhope church with the goodies, the Longhope Runners were welcomed by the church’s “Friends” committee with warm blankets, a mug of warm mulled wine and a juicy hot dog and onions.
Chair of the Friends of Lonhope Church, Tina Coull said: “The Runners were amazing, they were soaked through and the rain just didn’t let off.
“Running wearing head torches, they tried to dance around the puddles and avoiding slippery leaves on the pavements, this did not stop them and the smiles on their faces were heartwarming.
“Longhope Running Club in conjunction with The Friends of Longhope Church have ran the “Hamper Scamper” event for last three years, year on year it just gets bigger and better.
“The generosity of the whole village of Longhope is totally overwhelming, and this will certainly go some way tp help make life a little easier for many “in need” this Christmas.”
The Lords Larder foodbank services Newent and the surrounding areas, providing short-term access to basic food and toiletries.
Tina added: “The village of Longhope deliver weekly donations to the bank and is a key supplier, we are proud to be a able to donate a bumper supply before Christmas.”