On Sunday 12 February, the Lower Wye Ramblers (LWR) held a celebratory walk to recognise the contribution of one of its founding members, Allen Thomas, to both the group and the wider Ramblers movement and to “unveil” a bench installed by the group as an expression of its appreciation of Allen’s work over the years.
Allen has played a huge role within the LWR since its founding in 1993, and although no longer able to walk with the group, he remains a stalwart supporter and an invaluable source of knowledge on the local path network.
Fortunately, Allen was able to attend the unveiling, having been chauffeured most of the way by his friend and fellow LWR member Steve Cieslik, who had organised the purchase and installation of the commemorative bench.
Before the bench, sited at a viewpoint offering wide-ranging views over the River Severn, was unveiled, Jackie Colclough, Chair of the LWR, gave a short speech detailing Allen’s tremendous work over the years and thanking him for his contribution to the group.
In response, Allen spoke about his memories of the LWR over the years.
Among older members of the group, Allen is remembered for his challenging but rewarding walks in the Welsh mountains and for his organisation of the “chain gang” of volunteers who helped to keep the footpaths clear.
As the group’s Footpaths Officer for many years, he liaised with the national Ramblers organisation and local authorities to effectively monitor and challenge diversions and closures and maintain the path network in the Lower Wye area, putting thousands of unpaid hours into repairing paths and installing gates and stiles.
In 2017, his work in maintaining and conserving the footpaths in the Lower Wye for over 20 years received national recognition from the Ramblers organisation when he was awarded the National Volunteer Award in the ‘Protecting Where We Walk’ category.
Fittingly, the celebratory walk was one of those featured in the LWR booklet Lower Wye Rambles, which Allen played a major role in writing.
The booklet, now in its fifth edition, details 16 walks in the Lower Wye area, and profits from sales (over £10,000 to date) are used to improve the local path network.
Jackie Colclough commented: ‘‘On behalf of everyone in the Lower Wye Ramblers, I would like to say that we are especially grateful for and proud of Allen’s service to our group.
‘‘Volunteers’ efforts are not always noticed or given the praise they deserve, so we were very pleased when Allen received national recognition for his work for the Ramblers over many years.
‘‘He continues to support and advise us and remains a valued member of our committee.
‘‘He sets a fine example, one to which our members and myself can only hope to aspire.’