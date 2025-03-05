THE PAPER and cardboard recycling banks have been reinstated at Lewell Street car park in Newent this week after being removed at the end of 2024.
The recycling bins were removed by the Forest of Dean District Council following incidents of anti-social behaviour, where individuals were removing cardboard from the bins and setting it alight.
In response, the Council's Community Safety Team has worked closely with local police and the fire service. With increased patrols and new deterrents in place, the decision was made to reintroduce the facility.
Council officials are hopeful that the measures taken will prevent further incidents of anti-social behaviour.
Residents are encouraged to report any non-urgent issues via the Council's website.