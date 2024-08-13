NEW research has suggested cities in the South West have high recycling rates, including Gloucester, Cheltenham, Exeter and Bristol.
A study conducted by Oceans aimed to find the most eco-friendly UK city using one metric; the annual percentage of waste recycled.
Although Oxford topped the chart with 57%, South West cities all performed well with Bristol at 47%, Exeter at 52% and Cheltenham and Gloucester with 53%.
A spokesperson for Oceans said: "This study highlights the cities that are making significant strides in waste recycling.
“The ability to effectively manage and recycle waste is crucial for reducing environmental impact and moving towards a more sustainable future. Cities like Oxford and Cheltenham are setting a strong example, but there is always room for improvement across the UK.
"As the country continues to push towards greater environmental responsibility, the importance of robust recycling programs cannot be overstated.
“We hope these findings highlight which areas need to improve in this regard and prompt action from governing bodies to implement the facilities needed to divert as much waste as possible away from landfill sites.”
