Sharon Sanderson, one of the organisers for the League, said: “All of the teams are glad to be back quizzing, and we hope to expand the League and hopefully get back to two divisions as soon as possible. Currently, the League has teams playing in venues in Chepstow, Lydney, Moseley Green, and Redbrook, so we cover quite a wide area. We would welcome any enquiries from venues interested in forming a team. Matches are played on Sunday evenings at 7.30 pm from October to March, with a break over the Christmas period, and all you need is a squad of about six players and an area where two teams can play each other”.