Teams from the Lydney and District Quiz League held their first end-of-season presentation evening since the lifting of Covid restrictions.
Although the League has been reduced to one division due to the loss of teams and venues, the competition this year was a strong as ever.
The 2022/23 season League champions were the team from The Bell in Redbrook, and the runners up were the Cross Keys A team from Lydney.
The end-of-season knockout tournament was won by the Chepstow Athletic Club C team. at The Club in Chepstow.
The event, at The Club in Chepstow on Sunday, March 26 was well attended and naturally included a fun quiz, which was won by The Beaufort Hotel team.
Sharon Sanderson, one of the organisers for the League, said: “All of the teams are glad to be back quizzing, and we hope to expand the League and hopefully get back to two divisions as soon as possible. Currently, the League has teams playing in venues in Chepstow, Lydney, Moseley Green, and Redbrook, so we cover quite a wide area. We would welcome any enquiries from venues interested in forming a team. Matches are played on Sunday evenings at 7.30 pm from October to March, with a break over the Christmas period, and all you need is a squad of about six players and an area where two teams can play each other”.
Any venue interested in joining the League or just wanting to make an initial enquiry should contact Sharon at [email protected]