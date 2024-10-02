PLANS to rebuild a Grade II-listed town centre house seriously damaged by a huge explosion four years ago have been submitted.
Building consent is required to refurbish and rebuild the terrace home, which was awarded listed status with other buildings in Chepstow’s Lower Church Stree in 1975.
The road was rocked by an explosion at No 38 opposite the Baptist Church in the early evening of September 21, 2021, when horrified witnesses saw a man thrown through the window near the Drill Hall.
A family with a young child had walked past the house just moments before the explosion, which happened around 6.30pm.
The 38-year-old injured man was later flown by air ambulance to Morriston Hospital’s burns unit in Swansea, and street houses were evacuated as smoke rose high into the sky.
A cordon was thrown around the area as firefighters fought the blaze, which could be seen across the town and from over the Wye in England.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines and other resources to the blazing cottage, and film posted from Tutshill Cliff showed jets of water being sprayed on it.
Neighbour Ben Powell, 27, told the BBC he was in his home opposite the building wearing headphones when he heard "a massive bang".
"It shook my flat," said the chef. "I looked out my window and there were literally bits of the house opposite everywhere and people were screaming.
"The house looked like a bomb had gone off inside, but then there was a little flame – and within two minutes the whole house had caught fire."
Neighbour Martin Hall, an architect, said: “I was on a conference call and heard a massive bang.
“I looked out my window and saw all the windows had gone straight across the street.”
Another resident said they’d seen the man thrown from the house, but he was later “sat up and talking”.
Gwent Police said 16 months after the blast that it was still being investigated, but no charges ever seem to have been made.
In 2022, the damaged building was put up for auction for £45,000, and an application to redevelop it has now been made by Sarah Rogerson, of neighbouring No 37, supported by insurers Admiral.
The explosion caused the partial collapse of an extension and the UPVC conservatory at No 37, which were then demolished as part of works to make the building safe.
The street dates from either the late 18th or early 19th Century. and it is intended the house will be maintained as a “domestic, residential property” .
Work to the original building will be limited to repair and restoration of the stonework/lime mortar render, slate roof as well as joinery and internal finishes while the single storey kitchen extension, with a flat roof, will replace both the former kitchen extension and conservatory.
A statement submitted with the application says the scale of the house, viewed from the front, will be unchanged and: “There will be no change to appearance and materials used will be like-for-like.”
A heritage statement says the repairs “should re-establish the setting of this heritage asset” and that: “The scale of the repair work proposed is considered essential and proportionate given the unfortunate circumstances following the explosion damage to the property.”
Heritage officers have requested details to the front door and front bay window are reinstated while timber framed sash windows will be used in the kitchen extension.
The back garden wall will also be rebuilt with modern sand and cement render used as in-fill removed.
The application is being considered by Monmouthshire Council’s planning department.