REFORM UK have taken the Lydney seat on Gloucestershire County Council from the Conservatives.
Tory Alan Preest, who had represented the division since 2013 was beaten into third place behind Reform and the Green Party.
Mark Howard took the seat for Reform with 1,104 votes, 34 per cent of the 3,210 ballots cast.
Jonathan Lane was second for the Greens with 917, 29 per cent of the vote.
Mr Preest’s 780 votes was a decrease of 30 per cent on the 2021 result.
Daniel Furmage polled 275 for Labour which was nine per cent of the votes.
Liberal Democrat Sarah Gillie received 134 votes, four cent of the total.
The turnout among the 9,088 voters was 35 per cent.