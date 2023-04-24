Bob has been involved in the martial arts for over 70 years and holds the rare grade of 8th Dan in Aikido, an honour awarded him by the Japanese International Shodokan Federation. He started the Skenfrith Aikido Club 45 years ago, later moving to the Monmouth Leisure Centre. A keen hunter and fisherman he was able to draw on many of his own experiences to give colour and authenticity to his novels. Forrest-Webb writes under four different pseudonyms.