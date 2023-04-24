Bob Forrest-Webb died at the age of 94 on April 23 at Hereford County Hospital.
Bob became a national champion in kayak racing and represented Great Britain in the World Championships in Denmark in 1950. He has crossed the Sahara Desert in both directions on a motorcycle, and raced motorcycles for 12 years as a works rider.
Bob has been involved in the martial arts for over 70 years and holds the rare grade of 8th Dan in Aikido, an honour awarded him by the Japanese International Shodokan Federation. He started the Skenfrith Aikido Club 45 years ago, later moving to the Monmouth Leisure Centre. A keen hunter and fisherman he was able to draw on many of his own experiences to give colour and authenticity to his novels. Forrest-Webb writes under four different pseudonyms.
A David Forrest novel “The Great Dinosaur Robbery” was turned into a Disney film and “After me the Deluge” has become Italy’s most successful musical and is still running today in Europe and South America. He has also written film scripts, plays for TV and radio and the script and lyrics for two British musicals. His other pseudonyms are Robert Trevelyan of the “Pendragon” series, Roberta Forrest and under his own name Forrest Webb.
Bob made many friends in Skenfrith, Monmouth and St. Weonards, where he lived with his wife Wendy. He is survived by his daughter Anne, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.