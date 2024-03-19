Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) has asked the public to have their say on proposed changes to the service.
The proposed changes include an increase of firefighters to 14 with a new day shift station in Cinderford, and a new shift pattern from 9-hour-day and 15-hour-night shifts to 12-hour shifts.
GFRS hopes that these changes can improve their ability to help their community and protect staff.
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We continually assess how we best serve the communities of Gloucestershire.
After reviewing modelling and available data in accordance with our CRMP 2022-2026, we are consulting on an increase in fire cover in the county.
“These proposed changes could improve our response to emergencies, increase protection and prevention activities which will benefit community safety and the health and safety of our firefighters.
We want to hear your views, whether you live, work or travel in Gloucestershire, so please take part and help shape the future of your fire and rescue service.”
The consultation starts on Monday (March 18) and lasts for 12 weeks, ending on Sunday (June 9). No decisions or changes to fire resources will be made until the public consultation has been concluded.