RESIDENTS are advised to only use Gloucester A&E for life threatening conditions and serious injuries during industrial action this week.
Juniors doctors with the British Medical Association (BMA) began a four-day strike yesterday (Tuesday, April 11), which will affect every NHS hospital in England.
NHS Gloucestershire says that this week health services, in particular hospitals, will be under “considerable strain”, due to rising levels of illness, Easter, the junior doctor’s strike and related staffing pressures.
Patients can also expect cancellations to planned outpatient appointments, procedures and operations.
Chief Medical Officer at NHS Gloucestershire, Dr Andy Seymour said they are asking people to be wary of ‘message fatigue’ concerning NHS pressures and industrial action:
“As we head to the Easter period and the days of industrial action that are scheduled to follow, it is critical that local people continue to follow essential advice about services.
“The days ahead will bring substantial and sustained challenges to the local NHS, particularly hospital services, and we are sorry that many patients will experience disruption to services.
“One Gloucestershire health and care partners are working closely together to ensure those in greatest need continue to have access to high quality care and support during an incredibly busy period.
“We cannot emphasise enough how important it will be to keep A&E at Gloucester clear for life threatening conditions and serious injuries.
“The public can help by thinking carefully about their healthcare options and getting advice when needed from NHS 111 and the ASAP Glos NHS website and app. Advice will also be available through local NHS social media channels.”