Residents of the Forest of Dean are being invited by Forest Community Energy to find out, from the experts, how solar energy installations can reduce their carbon footprint and their electricity bills.
Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency, Cllr Chris McFarling said: “These events are a fantastic way for residents to come together, speak to experts in the field and find out more about how they could benefit from having solar energy in their home.
"We know from speaking with residents that there are many out there who are extremely concerned about the catastrophic effects climate breakdown has on our planet, both now and for future generations. Not only that, but with household energy bills set to rise again, we know many residents are worried about their energy usage and are looking for ways to reduce consumption and their bills. That is why we would like to invite all residents to come along on 14 September and speak to experts about renewable energy and how reducing household energy consumption can help both themselves and the planet.
"As a council, we want to work alongside residents, businesses, and partners to achieve our goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. To do that, we must work together and a group such as Forest Community Energy will have an enormous impact on helping people in the Forest switch to renewable energy sources and reduce our carbon footprint.”
The drop-in event will take place on September 14 12-4pm at the Main Place in Coleford, GL16 8RH.
Visitors to the event will have the chance to explore if their home is suitable for solar PV installations, receive expert advice on the process of installation and the potential costs, as well as hearing from other residents who have already had solar PV installed on the benefits of switching to renewable energy.
Helen, a member of Forest Community Energy who is involved in the project said: “Since I’ve had solar panels, they’ve made such a difference, I’m now a big solar fan!
“I’m excited to help bring people together and talk about solar energy. Sharing experiences, answering questions, and solving problems is so important.”
For those curious about a career in renewable technologies, SGS College will be there promoting their new Introduction to Green Skills course. Working with Forest of Dean District Council, and funded via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the course will focus on not only the potential career options within the green skills sector, but the different renewable technologies available on the market.
Climate Team Lead at Forest of Dean District Council, Marcus Perrin said: “This event is a great chance for people to find out more about solar energy and how it could work on their home.
“Although Forest Community Energy and the council are not currently able to endorse specific installers, it is an opportunity for installers to get involved, meet interested residents, and speak to them directly about the installation, how it could work and the benefits of having solar installed.
“We look forward to welcoming people to the event on the 14 September and driving forward renewable energy installations across the district.”
Installers who are interested in having a stall at the event and require more information on how to get involved, please contact [email protected]