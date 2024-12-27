The best performing primary schools in Gloucestershire have been revealed.
The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
In Gloucestershire this was 57%.
But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.
1. Meysey Hampton Church of England Primary School, and Temple Guiting Church of England School
In joint-first place are Meysey Hampton Church of England Primary School, and Temple Guiting Church of England School.
Every pupil at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.
3. Thrupp School
With 95% of pupils meeting the expected standard, Thrupp School shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Gloucestershire.
4. Deerhurst and Apperley Church of England Primary School, and Pauntley Church of England Primary School
Just missing out on the top three are Deerhurst and Apperley Church of England Primary School, and Pauntley Church of England Primary School.
At these schools, 90% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects.
6. Bromesberrow St Mary's Church of England Primary School
In sixth place, is Bromesberrow St Mary's Church of England Primary School.
The expected standard was met by 89% of pupils here.
7. Stow-on-the-Wold Primary School, and Parkend Primary School
Just behind are Stow-on-the-Wold Primary School, and Parkend Primary School, where 88% of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.
9. Glenfall Community Primary School, and Amberley Parochial School
In joint-ninth place are Glenfall Community Primary School, and Amberley Parochial School.
At these schools, 87% of pupils met the required standard.