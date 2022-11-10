Rise in visits to minor injury units at Gloucestershire Health and Care
Subscribe newsletter
More patients visited minor injury units at Gloucestershire Health and Care last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 5,827 patients visited minor injury units at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in October.
That was a rise of 9% on the 5,358 visits recorded during September, and 9% more than the 5,327 patients seen in October 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 5,305 visits to minor injury units run by Gloucestershire Health and Care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.
At Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust:
In October:
- More than 99% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:
- The median time to treatment was 19 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 2% of patients left before being treated