Kate Speke-Adams Managing Director Herefordshire Rural Hub: “The event provided a valuable opportunity for farmers and agri-businesses in Herefordshire to share the investments they are making to reduce nutrient load in the county and their commitment to restoring our rivers. Having the right tools and metrics available to quantify the action taken and the collective progress of the agricultural industry is imperative. Solutions to our phosphate challenge come in many shapes and sizes, and we see how important our role is in ensuring enterprises are supported in identifying and adopting the right approach for them and for us to communicate this far and wide.”