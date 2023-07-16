ONE of the main roads into Lydney has been closed after a collision between two cars this afternoon (Sunday, July 16).
Diversions are in place following the collision at the junction of the A48 Lydney by-pass and Highfield Hill and motorists are being asked to avoid the area entirely if possible..
Police and the ambulance service are on scene and road closures have been put in place followjng the collision at just before 3pm..
Gloucestershire Police say no details of injuries can be released at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the collision but hasn't spoken to police is asked to call 101 or complete the following form and quote incident 244 of July 16 : https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/