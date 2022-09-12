Road closures: a dozen for the Forest of Dean drivers this week

Road closures: a dozen for the Forest of Dean drivers this weekDrivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 10pm August 9 to 5.30am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound and westbound, from M5 jct eight to M50 jct 4, lane closures for cyclic maintenance grass cutting/visibility cuts.
• M50, from 9pm September 9 to 5.30am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct two and jct 4, lane closures for cyclic maintenance.
• A40, from 9am September 1 to 3pm September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions A4136 to A48 Stop and Go signs for drainage.
• M48, from 2am July 14 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, Severn Bridge lane closure 24 / seven for main cable inspection and bridge maintenance works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M5, from 9pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 13 - 14 lane closures for footbridge works.
• M4, from 9pm September 12 to 6am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 Prince of Wales Bridge eastbound, carriageway closed overnight for bridge maintenance. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. *diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 7pm to 11pm on September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Lea to Huntley traffic lights on behalf of BT.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Bridwood traffic lights installed by BT for pole replacement.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.