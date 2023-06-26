Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
• M4, from 8pm May 30 to 6am July 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood traffic lights in place for Virgin Media works.
• A40, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions jct two entry and exit slip roads, lane closures with closure of slip roads for resurfacing works on part A417 by Gloucestershire County Council.
• A40, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Huntley to Lea two-way signals for barrier repair.
• M4, from 9pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm July 3 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm July 5 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 9pm July 5 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.