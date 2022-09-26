Road closures: almost a dozen for the Forest of Dean drivers this week
Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 2am July 14 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, Severn Bridge lane closure 24 / seven for main cable inspection and bridge maintenance works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 8am September 27 to 6pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 The Red Lion 24/7 traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water for new connection.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, Highnam lane closure for signing works.
• M48, from 7pm September 30 to 6am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge carriageway closed 24 / seven for main cable inspection and other maintenance works. *diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross traffic lights for pole testing (BT).
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross traffic lights for pole testing (BT).
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.