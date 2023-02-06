Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 7am January 4 to 6pm February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Lea to Huntley 24/7 traffic lights for apparatus installation (Gigaclear).
• M50, from 9pm January 3 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5 jct eight roundabout to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, lane closure for horticulture works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am March 27 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 7am February 9 to 6pm February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 west of Huntley traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M4, from 9pm February 9 to 6am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, M4, junction 21 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via M4 westbound, exit, junction 23, join M4 eastbound, M48.
• A40, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Over to Highnam lane closures for street lighting, Access to Over Farm and Horseshoe Drive from westbound, carriageway closed 13/2-15/2, 16/2-17/2. Diversion westbound to Highnam Rbt and return, Right turn for Linton Farm closed 16/2 diversion via Over Rbt.
• M4, from 9pm February 13 to 6am February 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for bridge maintenance. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. Diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.