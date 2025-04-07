Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Over roundabout to Highnam roundabout - lane closure including closure of dedicated right hand turns for survey works.
• M4, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham temporary traffic signals for horticultural works.
• M50, from 9am April 9 to 6pm May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 3 to junction 9, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• M48, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M5, from 10pm April 10 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 exit slip, lane closure leading to full carriageway closure of B4008 for electrical works, diversion via A430, A38, A419, B4008.
• A40, from 9.30am to 4pm on April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Pencraig to Glewstone, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Longford roundabout to Lea Lines - mobile lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A40, from 9pm April 16 to 6am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Over to Highnam, lane closure for drainage works.
• M50, from 9pm April 16 to 6am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.