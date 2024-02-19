Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 1 to travellers rest, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for carriageway repairs due to landslide.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am July 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 11, M50 eastbound, and westbound, junction 2 to M5, carriageway, slip road, lane closures, with 24/7 narrow lanes, lane closure, and 50mph speed limit due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8am February 19 to 6pm February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Goodrich to Whitchurch, Lane closures for barrier repairs.
• M5, from 9pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13 lane closure for electrical works.
• A40, from 7pm February 22 to 7am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Over to Lea used as a diversion for Gloucestershire County Council closure of the A417 at Hartpury.
• A40, from 9am February 26 to 4pm February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Birdwood, traffic lights installed by Gigaclear.
• A40, from 7pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Birdwood traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A38, from 9pm February 29 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 1, A38 northbound, Twyring Interchange, entry slip road closure, lane closure and temporary traffic lights for maintenance, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.