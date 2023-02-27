Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 6am February 13 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5 jct eight roundabout to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, IPV closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 6am February 24 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross temporary two-way traffic lights for emergency landslide works.
• M50, from 9pm January 3 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5 jct eight roundabout to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, lane closure for horticulture works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M5, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 14 to 13 lane closures for resurfacing.
• A40, from midnight, March 9 to 11.59pm March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood traffic lights in place for BT works.
• M50, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct two to jct 3, lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.