Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 7pm January 25 to 7am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 Huntley multiway traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for carriageway repairs due to landslide.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• A40, from 10am to 2pm on January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Dursley Cross to Longhope. 2-way signals for drainage works.
• M48, from 7pm February 5 to 6am February 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm February 5 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M48, from 9pm February 7 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.