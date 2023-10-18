Ross-on-Wye gears up for its first ever Rubbish Litter Festival aimed at raising awareness about littering, recycling, and repurposing.
The town of Ross-on-Wye is set to host its inaugural Rubbish Litter Festival this November, featuring workshops, art installations, and even a bespoke hedgehog bottle recycling bin. The festival, scheduled for 3rd and 5th November, aims to raise community awareness about littering, recycling, and repurposing waste materials.
On the first day, 3rd November, Sarah Turner of Eco Art & Design will lead a drop-in workshop under the Market House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can contribute to a chandelier art installation made from recycled plastic bottles. This chandelier will be displayed at the Market House during the festival on 5th November. Attendees can also create a repurposed memento to take home.
The main event unfolds on Sunday, 5th November at the Market House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Primary Workshops for Schools will host a Junk Percussion workshop, with sessions running from 10 a.m. until 2.45 p.m. Those interested can participate in a performance scheduled for 2.45 p.m. In addition, visitors can explore other stalls and workshops throughout the day.
One unique feature to look out for is the hedgehog-shaped bottle recycling bin. Its name will be decided through a competition currently underway on the Ross-on-Wye Rubbish Litter Festival's Facebook page.
The festival aims not only to educate but also to engage the community in practical solutions for waste management. Through art, music, and interactive stalls, Ross-on-Wye aims to bring a creative twist to environmental awareness.