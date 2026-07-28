A MOTHER and daughter from Ross-on-Wye who were found dead of each other in unusual circumstances in April 2024, were the subject of a BBC documentary last week.
The deaths of Theresa Harvey, 68, and her daughter Laura, 44, were featured in two episodes of Murder 24/7 and explored the circumstances of their deaths.
The documentary explained that a police investigation began after a concerned neighbour reported to the police that lights had been left on at their Orchid Close home, and the front door had been left ajar, a situation as being described as ‘unusual’.
Simon Hall, a Police Community Support Officer was dispatched to the scene and discovered the body of Laura in her mother’s bedroom.
The programmed outlined that Laura, who had learning difficulties, had moved back in with her mother, having been living previously in social care.
After Laura’s body had been found her mother couldn’t be located and her body was only discovered six days later in the brook behind Ross Rowing Club.
Detective Inspector Cath Taylor told the programme that West Mercia Police had investigated four lines of inquiry in that Laura had suffered a medical episode; that she had taken her own life, or that she had died at the hands of her mother, or that of a third party, and had been instrumental in causing her death.
Theresa's disappearance had also been investigated.
The programme highlighted that a text message sent by Theresa showed her concerns for her daughter’s welfare, fearing that if she died, that Laura would be left alone in care.
DI Taylor said that the police focused on the other two lines of enquiry suggesting that something had happened to Laura because she hadn’t been emotionally able to deal with it.
James Bennett, Herefordshire’s Coroner said at the women’s inquest in December last year that in the absence of a cause of death for Laura, it remains unclear whether she died of natural causes.
He said: “I have considered all the potential causes of Laura’s death and ruled out poisoning, and in the absence of any penetrating wound, she didn’t commit suicide as this could have only been achieve by poisoning herself or from the effects of a penetrating wound.
“However, I cannot return a conclusion that Laura’s death was caused by her mother when I feel this assumption is unsafe.” The coroner’s conclusion was an open death.
The coroner said of Theresa: “It seems to me that it’s inevitable that her death is a consequence of suicide. It appears that once Theresa knew that her daughter had died she leaves the house alone during the early hours of March 29 before being discovered six days later.
“I am aware that suicide should never be presumed, but on the balance of probability, I am comfortable in reaching this conclusion.”
The coroner recorded that Threasa’s medical cause of death was drowning.
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