A Ross-On-Wye musician is to launch a specialist online bookshop for lovers of stage and screen.
Jack Campey’s new specialist online bookshop devoted entirely to the craft, stories and magic of stage and screen goes live next Thursday, July 30 at FourthWallBookshop.co.uk.
It is believed to be the UK's first specialist online bookshop devoted exclusively to books about stage and screen; Fourth Wall Bookshop is the brainchild of the local musician and film and theatre enthusiast.
Jack,33, has a passion for performing arts is matched by his frustration at the limited shelf space given to them in most high street bookshops.
It led him to quit his day job and create a bookshop celebrating every aspect of film and theatre.
Jack describes it as breaking through the ‘fourth wall’, the theatrical term for the imaginary barrier between performers and their audience.
His vision is to create a space where lovers of stage and screen can browse carefully curated shelves filled with books exploring the productions.
Jack said: “I'm creating the bookshop I've always wished existed, bringing together plays, screenplays, librettos, vocal scores, film and theatre craft, biographies, behind-the-scenes books and collector's editions in one place.
“I want it to be a bookshop that inspires, intrigues and delights. A place of discovery and a refuge for anyone with an interest in stage and screen.
“Whether you've just come out of seeing a show and want to discover how it came to life, you've left the cinema wanting to know more about your favourite film, or you're a student or an industry professional looking to learn more about directing, screenwriting or the creative craft behind stage and screen, Fourth Wall is for you.
“These books deserve their own space and lots of It as books on film and theatre traditionally occupy only a small corner of many bookshops.”
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