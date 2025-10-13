He launched down the Wye by boat from Ross-on-Wye and stayed in Monmouth and visited the town’s Kymin Roundhouse and newly-built (1800) Naval Temple, the gardens off Chippenham now open to the public as the Nelson Gardens, and stayed at the Beaufort Inn, where he danced with Lady Hamilton, before heading on to Chepstow, where he reputedly stayed at the Three Cranes pub.