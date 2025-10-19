FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle an extensive blaze at a Wyeside village petrol station and store right beside a caravan site last week.
Up to 10 appliances from the Hereford and Worcester and Gloucestershire fire and rescue services successfully prevented the blaze from spreading to the pumps at the Gulf petrol station at Bishopwood between Kerne Bridge and Lydbrook.
But the inside of the station building was reportedly gutted by the fire, which broke out on Thursday morning shortly after 9am.
The station is close to the Herefordshire and Forest of Dean borders on the B4234 Wye Valley road, and stands beside the Wyeside Caravan Park.
The road was closed for several hours while firefighters doused the blaze.
Although the walls are still standing, the windows were all blown out and needing boarding up.
Herefordshiire Council posted around midday on Thursday: "The B4234 is currently closed in both directions at Bishopswood, Ross-on-Wye, due to an incident at the petrol station, emergency services are in attendance, please avoid the area, thank you."
Forest of Dean Traffic and Travel later posted shortly after 4pm: "Bishopwood is now open. Nothing left to the inside of the petrol station though sadly."
One person replied: "The shop at the petrol station in Bishopwood went up in flames this morning and fire crews there for about six hours."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.